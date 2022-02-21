Lufthansa stops Flights to Kyiv and Odessa
German airline Lufthansa has announced that it will suspend flights to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv from tomorrow due to growing fears of a Russian invasion.
The airline said it would also suspend flights to Odessa, a key Black Sea port.
“The safety of our passengers and crew is our top priority at all times,” Lufthansa said.
Yesterday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that Russia was planning “Europe's biggest war since 1945”.
Last week, the Dutch airline KLM said it was suspending flights to Kyiv. Lufthansa said it would continue to operate today before the suspension takes effect on Monday. The ban is expected to remain in force until the end of February.
On Saturday, the German Foreign Ministry called on its citizens to leave Ukraine “now”. He said: “If there is a Russian attack on Ukraine, the opportunities to help German citizens are very limited.”
Ukraine: March of Unity in Odessa
Lufthansa said it continued to “monitor the situation closely and is in close contact with national and international authorities”.
The statement added: “Affected customers will be informed and their tickets will be re-validated with alternative airlines.”
/BGNES
