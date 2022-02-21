Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy with Max. Temperatures between 10°-15°C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 21, 2022, Monday // 09:47
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy with Max. Temperatures between 10°-15°C Pixabay

Today it will be mostly cloudy, in the afternoon in places in Western Bulgaria it will rain lightly. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the on-duty weather forecaster from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology Boryana Markova.

A light northwest wind will blow, in the southeast - southwest wind. The maximum temperatures will be between 10° and 15° Celsius, in Sofia around 13°C.

Above the Black Sea coast, the clouds will be significant. Maximum temperatures will range from 9°C on the north to 13°C on the south coast. The temperature of the sea water: 6°-7°C. The sea wave will be 1-2 points.

In the mountains, it will be mostly cloudy, in places in the massifs of Western Bulgaria with rainfall, over 1500 meters - of snow. A moderate, higher peaks strong west-northwest wind will blow. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters around 9°C, at 2000 meters - around 3°C.

