COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1235 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new cases of coronavirus in the country in the last 24 hours are 1235, according to the Unified Information Portal.

10,207 tests were performed during the last 24 hours. The active cases are 244,500, and 3716 were reported cured.

The death toll from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours is 44, and 90.91 percent of them have not been vaccinated. Thus, the total number of victims of the pandemic reached 35,042.

There are 5,402 patients in hospitals. 577 of them are in intensive care units.

There are 160 new patients in hospitals, 87.50 percent of whom have not been vaccinated.

The doses of vaccines administered per yesterday are 838. A total of 4,274,368 doses have been administered to date.



