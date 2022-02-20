Ukraine: March of Unity in Odessa

Separatist forces and the Ukrainian military accuse each other of violating the ceasefire in eastern Ukraine.

Bulgarian PM signed with Zelensky a Declaration of Support for Ukraine and Met with Boris Johnson

The West is convinced that Russia intends to attack. Moscow continues to deny such plans. A team from BNT (Bulgarian National Television) in Odessa, where at this moment a patriotic march of “Unity” event begins, with which the residents of the city want to show unity against the background of the deteriorating situation in Donbas.

First Victim of the Shelling in Donbas

Two Ukrainian servicemen have died in the past 24 hours.

/BNT

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook