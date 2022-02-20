Queen Elizabeth has COVID-19
World | February 20, 2022, Sunday // 14:42
Wikimedia Commons
Queen Elizabeth II has COVID-19. This was announced by Buckingham Palace, writes the BBC. They said she had mild “cold-like symptoms” but would continue to perform some of her duties.
The Queen had contact with her eldest son and heir, the Prince of Wales, who tested positive last week.
/Nova
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Boris Johnson: Russia's Plan for the Biggest War in Europe since 1945 is already Under Way
- » Ukraine: March of Unity in Odessa
- » Trump's Social Network Launches Tomorrow
- » Canada Freedom Convoy: The Blockade in front of Parliament has been Cleared by Police
- » First Victim of the Shelling in Donbas
- » Joe Biden is Certain: Russia is Preparing to Invade Ukraine