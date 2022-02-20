Queen Elizabeth has COVID-19

World | February 20, 2022, Sunday // 14:42
Bulgaria: Queen Elizabeth has COVID-19 Wikimedia Commons

Queen Elizabeth II has COVID-19. This was announced by Buckingham Palace, writes the BBC. They said she had mild “cold-like symptoms” but would continue to perform some of her duties.

The Queen had contact with her eldest son and heir, the Prince of Wales, who tested positive last week.

/Nova

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, queen, elizabeth
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria