Politics » DIPLOMACY | February 20, 2022, Sunday // 12:30
Bulgaria: North Macedonia’s President met with Bulgaria’s Prime Minister in Munich twitter @SPendarovski

“I had the opportunity to talk with the Bulgarian Prime Minister Petkov on the sidelines of the Munich Conference after our recent meeting in Skopje.” This was written today on his Facebook account by the President of the Republic of North Macedonia, Stevo Pendarovski.

According to him, the two discussed “the dynamics of the working groups, the productivity of this plan and the possibilities for a breakthrough in Europe, which would mean joint success.”

/BTA

Tags: Pendarovski, Kiril Petkov, north macedonia, Bulgaria
