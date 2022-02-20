Prime Minister Kiril Petkov has met with two presidents and two prime ministers as part of the Munich Security Conference, the government's press service said on Saturday night.

With the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, he signed a joint declaration in support of Ukraine's European perspective.

Due to the development of the situation between Russia and Ukraine, Petkov and Zelensky shared concerns about energy security, but also expressed hope for de-escalation of tensions in the region, the Council of Ministers wrote in the press release.

With Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, Kiril Petkov discussed opportunities for economic cooperation in the field of information technology, coordination in logistics within the Black Sea and support for Georgia's Euro-Atlantic path.

During his meeting with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, it became clear that the two have common goals - the fight against corruption and the rule of law, as well as energy security. It is unclear whether Petkov shared anti-corruption advice with Sandu from Rwanda's president two days ago in Brussels.

The Prime Minister emphasized the numerous Bulgarian community in Moldova, which is also extremely important for the excellent relations between the peoples of the two countries. In this regard, the two leaders expressed support for the Bulgarian minority. The Bulgarian Prime Minister received an invitation from the Moldovan President to visit the town of Taraclia, inhabited by the Bulgarian community.

There is no mention of Petkov's meeting with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and North Macedonian Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski, which we learned about on Friday and earlier yesterday from the press service of the government of North Macedonia. There are no details and what our Prime Minister discussed with the President of RNM Stevo Pendarovski, who announced that he had met with Petkov.

There is no detailed information about what Kiril Petkov talked about with his British counterpart Boris Johnson, but instead, the media received a photo of the two from the cafe of the Bayerischer Hof Hotel in Munich, where the conference is being held.

About their meeting, the government press service wrote that the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and the importance of creating opportunities for good education and retention of young people in both countries, as they are their future. So far, it has not been publicly known that the United Kingdom also has a problem with keeping its young people in the country.

On the second day of the Munich Conference, Prime Minister Petkov's program continues with bilateral meetings with Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Google's Vice President for Government Affairs and Public Policy in Europe Annette Kroeber-Riel.



