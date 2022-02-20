Trump's Social Network Launches Tomorrow

February 20, 2022, Sunday
Business Insider

Truth Social”, Donald Trump's social network, will be launched tomorrow on Apple's mobile app store, according to a test report of the company's director.

The launch of the application will restore Trump's presence on social media. More than a year ago, his Twitter, Facebook and YouTube accounts were blocked due to the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol in the United States by his supporters.

Trump has been accused of posting reports of incitement to violence.

Truth Social is an alternative to Twitter and will offer similar features such as “follow”, “add friends”, “chat”, “share content” and more.

The launch of the social network is expected to be the first of 3 phases of development of the Trump Media & Technology Group. The second phase will be a subscription to a service called “video on demand” - TMTG +. It will also include news and podcasts.

/OFFNews

