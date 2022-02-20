COVID-19 in the UK: No more Isolation after Infection in England

The legal requirement for self-isolation after infection with Covid-19 is expected to be dropped next week in England, Downing Street reported.

All other restrictions related to the pandemic will be lifted in the coming days under the government's new plan to live with Covid. Currently, whether a positive test or people with symptoms, they should isolate themselves within 10 days. The decision will be announced on Monday in person by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Nearly 35,000 Deaths since the Start of the Pandemic

He has already said that the vaccine has changed the balance, but the Labor party has warned against rushing to “declare victory before the war is over”.

Some scientists and charities have also expressed concern about plans to lift all restrictions as the disease continues to spread. The data show that 91% of Britons over the age of 12 have the first dose of vaccine, 85% have a second and 66% have a booster or third dose of vaccine. In principle, the law on coronavirus passed by parliament is valid until March 24th.

According to some reports, the new plan calls for the suspension of free lateral home-delivered tests, but this has not been confirmed. The World Health Organization's special envoy for Covid-19, Dr David Nabarro, said it would be a big mistake.



/BNR

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook