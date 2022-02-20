COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Nearly 35,000 Deaths since the Start of the Pandemic

The number of covid deaths in Bulgaria has risen to nearly 35,000, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

There have been 25 casualties in the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll since the pandemic to 34,998. In the last 24 hours, 16,285 tests have been performed, of which 2,605 or 15.9 percent are positive.

The doses of vaccine administered were 1,568 (a total of 4,273,530 since the start of the immunization campaign). 3072 people were cured and 201 were admitted to hospitals (84.58 percent of them were not vaccinated).

COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 4616 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The active cases are 247,025.

There are 5,399 people in hospitals, of which 580 are in intensive care units.



/BTA

