Politics | February 19, 2022, Saturday // 13:45
Bulgaria: Vazrazhdane MPs cannot be Punished for Entering Parliament without a Green Certificate

In the end, the National Assembly has no reason to impose any property sanction, nor is there the option of not allowing MPs to the building because they do not want to show a green certificate at the entrance.

This was stated in an interview with BNT by Parliament Speaker Nikola Minchev. His comment is about the behavior of the Vazrazhdane deputies.

“There is a specific parliamentary group that does not comply with the rules that we actually adopted in the National Assembly. But there is really no sanction mechanism against non-compliance with this requirement,” Minchev admitted.

Honestly - I think that to reach such a scene in which MPs are almost not allowed - it would be worse for the institution than the current situation, said the Speaker.

/OFFNews

Tags: Vazrazhdane, parliament, green certificate, National Assembly
