Defense Minister: Bulgaria's call for Russia to Demilitarize the Black Sea will have No Effect

A dialogue must be launched to create a new architecture for European security. The resumption of the regular work of the Russia-NATO Council is extremely useful. Bulgaria's unilateral call on Russia to reduce its weapons in the Black Sea will not have a positive effect on the Kremlin.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense Stefan Yanev.

“The demilitarization of Crimea would be the best possible development towards building lasting stability in the interests of all countries in the Black Sea region,” said Minister Yanev, but said it was “unlikely in the foreseeable future” given the geopolitical realities and nature of the current Russian foreign policy.

“The most important thing at the moment is to continue with intensive, coordinated diplomatic efforts to prevent a military conflict between Russia and Ukraine,” the defense minister said.

Asked whether Sofia would call on Moscow to reduce its armaments as part of efforts to improve security in the Black Sea region, the defense minister said:

“Making such a call for Russia to reduce its armaments only by Bulgaria would not achieve such a level of positive impact on the Kremlin as sending a clear and unambiguous collective message in this direction by the entire democratic Euro-Atlantic community.”

Minister Yanev noted that with the reduction of tensions and the direct danger of military conflict, additional diplomatic actions may be taken in the direction of arms reduction.

“It would be most rational to start a constructive dialogue to create a new European security architecture, with new, working confidence- and security-building measures and arms control mechanisms,” Yanev said.

According to him, it would be extremely useful to restore the regular work of the NATO-Russia Council. “In this way, in the long run, it is possible to achieve a significant reduction in the risk of armed conflict in the region,” said Stefan Yanev.



/BGNES

