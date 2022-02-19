Joe Biden is Certain: Russia is Preparing to Invade Ukraine

President Joe Biden said he thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine, CNN reported.

“I am convinced now that he has made that decision,” Biden said in a statement from the White House after a telephone conversation with NATO leaders.

He had previously said he did not believe the Russian leader had made such a decision but acknowledged that he knew little about Putin's thinking.

Leaders of the Separatists in Eastern Ukraine have announced General Military Mobilization

Biden also said there was an increase in Russian misinformation, which could be used as a pretext for invading Ukraine.

Speaking to the White House, he said there were no reports from Ukraine that Kyiv was planning to attack Donbas. According to him, such statements contradict logic.

“It's all in line with the way the Russians used disinformation before,” Biden said.

“This is also in line with the pretext scenario that the United States and our allies and partners have been warning about for weeks,” Biden continued.

The White House chief also said the United States has seen an increase in ceasefire violations in eastern Ukraine.

According to Biden, Russia intends to invade Ukraine “next week” or sooner as Russian forces continue to congregate along the country's border with Ukraine.

“We have reason to believe that Russian forces plan to attack Ukraine next week. In the next few days,” Biden said in a statement.

The president added that he said the attack would be aimed at the Ukrainian capital.

“We believe they will head to Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, a city of 2.8 million innocent people,” Biden said.

He added: “We have condemned Russia's plans repeatedly and loudly, not because we want a conflict, but because we are doing everything we can to eliminate any reason that Russia can give to justify its invasion of Ukraine and prevent them to continue. Don't be fooled. If Russia continues with its plans, it will be responsible for a catastrophic and unnecessary war.”



/BGNES

