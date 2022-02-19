Weather in Bulgaria: Today will be Sunny and Warm

Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 19, 2022, Saturday // 10:23
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: Today will be Sunny and Warm Pixabay

Atmospheric pressure is slightly higher than the average for the month and during the day will remain almost unchanged. Today will be sunny, in the afternoon over the western regions with scattered high clouds, which by the evening will cover the whole country. A weak, moderate south-southwest wind will blow in Eastern Bulgaria. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Hristo Hristov from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.

It will be warm and maximum temperatures will be between 16° and 21° Celsius, in Sofia around 16°C.

It will be sunny over the Black Sea coast. A light to moderate wind from the southwest will blow. Maximum air temperatures: 13°-16°C. The temperature of the sea water: 6°-8°C. The sea wave will be 1-2 points.

It will be sunny in the mountains. In the afternoon from the west the clouds, mostly high, will start to increase. A moderate, temporarily strong wind from the west will blow. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters around 13°C, at 2000 meters - around 5°C.

