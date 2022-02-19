COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 4616 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Less than 16% of the 28,873 tests performed are positive. 75.74% of the new 4616 cases have not been vaccinated.

The active cases are 247,517.

89 died of complications related to covid, 97.75% of whom had not been vaccinated. 34,973 people are already the total number of dead since the beginning of the pandemic.

554 are newcomers to hospitals. 84.84% of them have not been vaccinated. The total number of hospitalized is 5,347. 588 of them need intensive care.

Nearly twice as many as the newly infected for the day are the people reported as recovered - 8930 people.

6,120 doses of vaccine were given, bringing the total number of people with a completed vaccination cycle to 2,036,346. There are already 670,361 people with a booster dose.

Map of the employment of the intensive care beds as of 19.02.2022

/BNR

