High level of Alert in the UK because of the Storm Eunice

Society » INCIDENTS | February 18, 2022, Friday // 14:37
Bulgaria: High level of Alert in the UK because of the Storm Eunice BBC

The storm Eunice hit the United Kingdom today, AFP reported. The British Meteorological Service announced yesterday a “red alert” from South West England all the way to South Wales. Winds along the coast can reach speeds of 145 km/h.

An “orange alarm” has been declared for the whole of southern England, including London. Winds of up to 130 km / h are expected in the capital. A number of royal parks are closed, as is the Millennium Ferris wheel - the famous “London Eye”.

The storm could blow various debris into the air, creating a deadly threat, damaging residential and other buildings whose roofs could be torn off and breaking power lines, meteorologists have warned. Authorities urged citizens to stay at home.

There are closed highways, bridges. Flight flights have been canceled. For security reasons, all trains in Wales have already been suspended. In the southeastern part of the country, passengers were stranded on a train between Tonbridge and Sevenoaks in Kent.

The railways are urging passengers in the country to “reconsider their plans” and stress that trains will run at reduced speeds - mostly up to 80 km/h.

“Naturally, the army is ready,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson assured yesterday during a visit to a military base.

Schools will also remain closed. About 14,000 homes in Cornwall were left without electricity. Due to the threatening forecast, Prince Charles canceled his official engagement in Wales today, his office announced and expressed hope that the event will take place later.

/Nova

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: storm, alert, UK, United Kingdom
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria