149 years since the Death of Vasil Levski. Commemorative Ceremonies in Karlovo and Lovech

A commemorative ceremony will be held in Karlovo tonight on the occasion of the 149th anniversary of the death of the Apostle of Freedom Vasil Levski. Earlier, a round table will be held on the topic: “Vasil Levski, the Chetnik actions and the committee work” with the participation of scientists from all over the country.

The anniversary will be celebrated in Lovech with a memorial service and a memorial ceremony in front of his monument in the city.

From 5:30 p.m., traditionally, a memorial service for the Apostle will be held in the Church of the Assumption. After that, the memory of Vasil Levski will be honored with worship and a military ritual in front of the monument to the Apostle, which rises above Lovech.

Vice President Iliana Yotova will also attend the two events.

From 19.00 p.m. in the hall of the Lovech community center “Nauka” quartet “Svetoglas” will perform the concert “Favorite Songs of the Apostle”.

The commemoration of the anniversary of the death of Vasil Levski will continue on February 19 with the traditional tourist march “In the footsteps of the Apostle” from Lovech to Kakrin Inn, a civil pilgrimage to the place where the Apostle was captured and the national torchlight march “149 years of immortality” will take place.

The anniversary of the death of Vasil Levski will be marked with a memorial service, “Guard of Memory” and a screening of the film “Levski” before the Court of the Gate and History in Dobrich. Throughout the day, residents and guests of the city can lay flowers at the monument to the Apostle of Freedom in front of the Church of St. George, and the youth home “Zahari Stoyanov” has prepared a photo documentary exhibition provided by the National Museum “Vasil Levski” Karlovo.

The series of events in Dobrich will begin with a concert of Revival songs, performed by the Brass Band with conductor Stoyan Monov. Funeral service will be served by Archpriest Emmanuel. The students from the Financial and Economic High School „Vasil Levski“ have prepared the „Guard of Memory“, and each visitor will receive a brochure with a drawing, a poem and an essay dedicated to the Apostle of Freedom.

The youth center will try to challenge young people to read and think about Vasil Levski through a series of motivational meetings. The film "Levski before the Court of the Gate and History" will be screened at the Regional Library.

The goal of the municipality is to have occasions to remember Levski throughout the day, said Deputy Mayor Dr. Emilia Baeva.

Today and tomorrow every visitor of the National Museum of Military History with the help of a museum expert will be able to get acquainted and learn the history of the few preserved items of Vasil Levski, stored in the museum. Visitors will be able to recall the most valuable legacy of the Apostle - the word that recreated his ideal of freedom.

And Levski's words, recorded in his letters and his personal notebook, will be visualized through a light installation.

Vasil Levski was a Bulgarian revolutionary who is, today, a national hero of Bulgaria. Dubbed the Apostle of Freedom, Levski ideologized and strategized a revolutionary movement to liberate Bulgaria from Ottoman rule. Levski founded the Internal Revolutionary Organisation and sought to foment a nationwide uprising through a network of secret regional committees.



/BNR

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook