Canadian Police Detain Leaders of the Freedom Convoy
Ottawa police detain two leaders of the so-called Freedom Convoy in an attempt to end weeks of protests against Covid restrictions in the Canadian capital, the BBC reported.
Tamara Lich was detained on Thursday night, before her, Chris Barber was arrested, and both are expected to be charged.
State of Emergency in Ottawa over the Freedom Convoy
Earlier, a state of emergency law came into force in Canada, giving the authorities greater powers to take action against protesters.
However, police have not yet resorted to force against other protesters
Ottawa Interim Police Chief Steve Bell warned that “there are plans if the protesters do not leave peacefully.”
Freedom Convoy: Resignation in Ottawa, Canada eases COVID measures
Former Canadian Police Chief Peter Sloly resigned on Tuesday after criticism of the crackdown.
Justin Trudeau has Threatened to Freeze Protesters' Bank Accounts
Dissatisfied Canadians, who parked about 400 trucks and other vehicles on the streets near parliament, have been warned that they are threatened with arrest, confiscation of vehicles, termination of insurance and freezing of bank accounts.
/BNR
