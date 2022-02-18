Canadian Police Detain Leaders of the Freedom Convoy

World | February 18, 2022, Friday // 10:17
Bulgaria: Canadian Police Detain Leaders of the Freedom Convoy

Ottawa police detain two leaders of the so-called Freedom Convoy in an attempt to end weeks of protests against Covid restrictions in the Canadian capital, the BBC reported.

Tamara Lich was detained on Thursday night, before her, Chris Barber was arrested, and both are expected to be charged.

State of Emergency in Ottawa over the Freedom Convoy

Earlier, a state of emergency law came into force in Canada, giving the authorities greater powers to take action against protesters.

However, police have not yet resorted to force against other protesters

Ottawa Interim Police Chief Steve Bell warned that “there are plans if the protesters do not leave peacefully.”

Freedom Convoy: Resignation in Ottawa, Canada eases COVID measures

Former Canadian Police Chief Peter Sloly resigned on Tuesday after criticism of the crackdown.

Justin Trudeau has Threatened to Freeze Protesters' Bank Accounts

Dissatisfied Canadians, who parked about 400 trucks and other vehicles on the streets near parliament, have been warned that they are threatened with arrest, confiscation of vehicles, termination of insurance and freezing of bank accounts.

/BNR

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: freedom convoy, protest, canada, detained
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria