Weather in Bulgaria: Windy with Temperatures between 9°-14°C

Today the maximum temperatures will decrease slightly and will be between 9° and 14° Degrees, in Sofia - around 9°C. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Hristo Hristov from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.

Atmospheric pressure is significantly lower than the average for the month - will increase and in the afternoon will be higher than the average for February. Today there will be a moderate and strong northwest wind, which will briefly blow cold air into the country. The clouds will be variable in some places, mainly in the eastern and mountainous regions. The maximum temperatures will decrease slightly and will be between 9° and 14° Celsius, in Sofia around 9°C.

There will be variable clouds over the Black Sea coast and it will rain in some places. A strong northwest wind will blow. Maximum air temperatures: 10°-12°C. The temperature of the sea water: 6°-7°C. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

Sunny weather will prevail over the mountains. A strong and stormy northwest wind will blow. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters around 6°C, at 2000 meters - around minus 1°C.



/Focus

