COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 4626 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Four thousand six hundred and twenty-six (4626) new cases were registered in the country during the last 24 hours, and 74.86 percent of them are unvaccinated, according to data published in the Unified Information Portal.

25,056 tests were performed to detect them, which means that the share of positive tests is 18.46 percent.

105 people died during the day, 89.52 percent of whom were unvaccinated. Thus, the total number of victims reached 34,884, which means that the total mortality due to COVID-19 is 3.29 percent.

COVID-19 in Bulgaria: More than 5,000 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Confirmed cases of infection since the beginning of the pandemic reached 1,059,192, of which 251,920 are active. 772,388 were cured, including 9,866 for the last 24 hours. There are 633 new patients in hospitals, of which 85.15 percent are unvaccinated. With them, the number of hospitalized reached 5545, 588 of which are in intensive care units.

5,703 doses of coronavirus vaccines were given in the last 24 hours. Thus, the total doses set since the beginning of the pandemic reached 4,265,854. A total of 2,034,242 people have completed the vaccination cycle, of which 666,736 received a booster dose.



/BTA

