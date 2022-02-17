Pentagon: The US is sending Stryker Armored Personnel Carriers to Bulgaria

The United States will send troops to Bulgaria for joint exercises and better interoperability said Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin.

“Bulgaria will accept an American company of armored personnel carriers “Stryker” from Germany for exercises,” he was quoted as saying by WorldAkkam.

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin has announced that Washington will move some of its troops from Germany to Bulgaria for joint training opportunities and better interoperability.

“I would like to thank Bulgaria, which just today agreed to accept the US Army's Stryker Company for joint training opportunities, which will leave Germany in the coming days and help ensure our readiness and operational capability with Bulgaria as our NATO ally,” Austin said.

NATO countries are moving troops to the bloc's eastern borders over Russia's alleged plans to invade Ukraine. The US Secretary of Defense made the statement after a series of allegations that Russia was “certainly not preparing” to withdraw its troops from the border with Ukraine, but on the contrary - is bringing them “to the doorstep of NATO”.

Earlier today, BGNES reported that another 100 to 150 US servicemen from Germany will be redeployed with the necessary equipment, staff weapons and ammunition, as well as up to 15 infantry fighting vehicles.

Forces and resources from the Ministry of Defense, the structures under the direct authority of the Minister of Defense and the Bulgarian Army will take part in the joint training. Joint exercises and training are usually short-term and help ensure our readiness and interoperability as NATO allies.

This consecutive rotation of US troops in Bulgaria is part of bilateral cooperation and training in the field of defense under the terms of the Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Defense concluded in 2006 between the governments of Bulgaria and the United States. The joint exercises increase the combat capability of the Bulgarian Armed Forces and contribute to interoperability in national and allied form and are an important part of the Alliance's process of constantly adapting to the changed security environment and expressing our contribution to collective defense.

