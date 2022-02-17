Russia Expels US Deputy Ambassador
Russia has expelled US Deputy Ambassador Bart Gorman, Russia Today reports. According to media sources, Washington is planning retaliation after Moscow expelled a senior US diplomat. According to TASS, citing a source from the US embassy in the Russian capital, Gorman was urged to leave the country immediately. It is unclear what motives Moscow has given for the expulsion.
The White House: Russia has deployed up to 7,000 additional Troops on the Border with Ukraine
“Russia has fired Deputy Chief of Mission Bart Gorman. Gorman is the second senior official at the US embassy in Moscow after Ambassador John Sullivan and a key member of the embassy's top leadership,” diplomatic mission spokesman Jason Rebholz told RIA Novosti. According to him, Gorman had a valid visa and has been living in Russia for less than three years.
/Nova
