Finance Minister: Bulgaria will Develop New Nuclear facilities

Bulgaria will develop new nuclear facilities and this is written in the coalition agreement, said on the sidelines of Parliament Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Asen Vassilev.

He explained that the purpose of his visit with the Minister of Energy Alexander Nikolov to the United States was to discuss options in case energy supplies to Bulgaria are threatened due to the crisis in the region.

Regarding the development of small nuclear facilities in the United States, Vassilev pointed out that there is still no working prototype. On the other hand, new available technologies are considered.

“And here our task is to do our homework and decide what type of energy we will develop,” Vassilev said.

He added that there are 4-5 geothermal technologies available, as well as technologies for storing electricity.

Bulgarian President: The Government has Changed Energy Directors, Where are the Results

Asen Vassilev responded to criticism of President Rumen Radev that the time for analysis is over and there are no real measures for the price of electricity. The Deputy Prime Minister pointed out that the compensations are a fact, and in the presence of a new composition of the EWRC, time should be given to the regulator for household prices.

Regarding the cut budget of the prosecutor's office and the criticism of the Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev, Asen Vassilev said that Bulgaria is the country with the largest budget for the judiciary - 0.7% of GDP, compared to 0.3% for the EU and denied any political pressure.



/BNT

