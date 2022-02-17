Finance Minister: Bulgaria will Develop New Nuclear facilities

Business » ENERGY | February 17, 2022, Thursday // 15:45
Bulgaria: Finance Minister: Bulgaria will Develop New Nuclear facilities Kozloduy NPP

Bulgaria will develop new nuclear facilities and this is written in the coalition agreement, said on the sidelines of Parliament Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Asen Vassilev.

He explained that the purpose of his visit with the Minister of Energy Alexander Nikolov to the United States was to discuss options in case energy supplies to Bulgaria are threatened due to the crisis in the region.

Regarding the development of small nuclear facilities in the United States, Vassilev pointed out that there is still no working prototype. On the other hand, new available technologies are considered.

“And here our task is to do our homework and decide what type of energy we will develop,” Vassilev said.

He added that there are 4-5 geothermal technologies available, as well as technologies for storing electricity.

Bulgarian President: The Government has Changed Energy Directors, Where are the Results

Asen Vassilev responded to criticism of President Rumen Radev that the time for analysis is over and there are no real measures for the price of electricity. The Deputy Prime Minister pointed out that the compensations are a fact, and in the presence of a new composition of the EWRC, time should be given to the regulator for household prices.

Regarding the cut budget of the prosecutor's office and the criticism of the Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev, Asen Vassilev said that Bulgaria is the country with the largest budget for the judiciary - 0.7% of GDP, compared to 0.3% for the EU and denied any political pressure.

/BNT

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: nuclear, electricity, energy, Bulgaria, asen vassilev
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria