Politics » DIPLOMACY | February 17, 2022, Thursday // 15:35
Bulgaria: Bulgarian PM on North Macedonia: Results, not Deadlines are Key

Prime Minister Kiril Petkov arrived in Brussels, where he will take part in a meeting of the members of the European Council, as well as in the EU-African Union Summit.

Prior to the forum, Prime Minister Petkov met with European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi, as well as with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

The Prime Minister acquainted the European Commissioner with the concrete results achieved in just a few days thanks to the new dialogue between Bulgaria and the Republic of North Macedonia, the government's press service reported.

Prime Minister Petkov stressed that the results, not the deadlines, are key and expressed hope that improving sectoral cooperation would contribute to mutually acceptable solutions to political issues.

The Prime Minister also said that he expects with the help of the EC to make progress on human rights reforms, added the press center of the government.

The rule of law was another focus of Prime Minister Kiril Petkov's meeting with EU Commissioner Várhelyi. The prime minister emphasized the cabinet's consistent policy of zero tolerance for corruption and fundamental reform of the judiciary.

Petkov pointed out that the National Plan for Reconstruction and Sustainability of Bulgaria also addresses these issues.

During his meeting with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov noted the friendly relations between Bulgaria and Estonia, the importance of the partnership between the two countries both bilaterally and within the EU and NATO. In this context, the implementation of bilateral visits was discussed.

Prime Minister Kiril Petkov placed special emphasis on Bulgaria's interest in strengthening its cooperation with Estonia through joint initiatives and exchange of experience in the field of e-government, digital connectivity, information technology and communications.

Tags: macedonia, Bulgaria, Kiril Petkov, EU
