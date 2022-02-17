Bulgaria’s Future NATO Battle Group will Include between 700 and 1,000 Troops

Politics » DEFENSE | February 17, 2022, Thursday // 15:27
Between 700 and 1,000 troops will be included in the future NATO battle group in Bulgaria, Defense Minister Stefan Yanev said in Brussels. He took part in a two-day meeting with his counterparts in the Pact. Minister Yanev added that between 70 and 80 percent of the members of the group will be Bulgarians and the command will be Bulgarian:

“It's about training, nothing to worry about. This group will be between 700 and 1,000 people in total when all come together. But the training process does not necessarily mean that they will all be brought together in one place. When one element is trained, some units will come, they will train it together on the training ground, then they will go to the respective places of deployment, respectively the other countries will go to their places of deployment”.

Details will be clear by the next ministerial meeting, probably in June, Yanev added.

“This deployment is aimed at training together with the Bulgarian Armed Forces to increase readiness, interoperability.”

Next week, 150 American servicemen will arrive in Novo Selo, the minister added

No additional US troops are expected to be deployed, as is the case in Romania, Stefan Yanev said.

