Bulgarian Representative in the EMA: From Now on there Might be Annual Vaccination against COVID-19

“From now on, there is talk of a one-time, annual vaccination against COVID-19, similar to the seasonal flu vaccine”, said on bTV Prof. Ilko Getov, our country's representative in the European Medicines Agency.

Prof. Getov announced that bivalent and trivalent vaccines are already being worked on to create protection against coronavirus variants. According to him, the United States is developing a combined vaccine that protects against influenza and COVID-19.

The professor also commented on the high mortality rate in our country:

“This is due to many factors - external, internal, the system, lifestyle, the level of our individual health, society. Things are tragic here,” Getov said of the data on those who died in the country from COVID-19.

For comparison - in 28 days in Austria 840 thousand new cases of coronavirus were registered and 470 died. In our country for the same period, the new cases are 212 thousand, but the dead are 2344, said Getov. He also pointed out the differences in vaccination - 772 thousand doses of vaccines were given in Austria in 28 days, and in Bulgaria - 229 thousand.

The EMA is also considering the first drug for COVID-19, Pfizer's Paxlovit pill. It should be taken by patients who do not have impaired kidney or liver function. They must be monitored during and after therapy, Getov said.

The COVID-19 treatment pill is likely to be used on an outpatient basis and will not be available in pharmacies.

“Therapy should begin at the first symptoms. In three days, clinical trials show that it reduces mortality tenfold,” added Getov.

The pill works on the principle of AIDS therapy - an antiretroviral treatment that virtually stops the virus from replicating and is expected to work for all variants of the disease. According to Getov, it is possible that it will be delivered to Bulgaria in April.



