Leader of Vazrazhdane: There will be a Larg-Scale Protest on Wednesday

The protests organized by the Vazrazhdane (Revival) political party on Wednesday will be large-scale, and the government is afraid of it. This is the opinion of the leader of the party Kostadin Kostadinov, who responded to the accusations made on Wednesday that criminals are participating in the organization of the protest.

“By the same logic, I can say that there are criminal people in power,” Kostadinov said.

According to him, the attack is political. “They are just scared. What I heard yesterday, one by one repeats the remarks of Mladen Marinov from 2020. Now with every action, they show that this is a defensive reaction because the protests on Wednesday will be very large. Not because we organize them, but in the society, there is a lot of anger against the lack of real change”, said Kostadinov.

He warned that people were quite nervous and “anything could happen, such as people refusing to leave” the protest.

“I want to break this government, I want to remove it, I want it to happen so that we are not ruled by people who report to foreign embassies, when they go to the metropolis they take the American ambassador with them. I want to be ruled by people who, when they say something, do it,” said the leader of Vazrazhdane.

He recalled that his party's main demand was the abolition of the green certificate. “The meeting of the Council of Ministers is on Wednesday. I invite every Bulgarian who thinks that his rights have been violated to come and demand an account,” Kostadinov said.

Regarding the possibility of provocations, Kostadinov said that at the previous protest there were two provocateurs who were arrested.

“The government is afraid, as was the previous government. When the government is afraid of its own people, it loses its legitimacy, it has no right to rule.”

According to him, the government is “simulating” a fight with the prosecutor general.

“We introduced a bill in the first days of the work of this National Assembly. This bill provides a quick and easy way to remove the Prosecutor General. Why is a procedure being sought that cannot be done,” Kostadinov said.



/Nova

