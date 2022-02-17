Criminal Proceedings against Bulgarian MEP Angel Djambazki for Fascist Salute

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola has launched a lawsuit against Bulgarian MEP Angel Djambazki after he was caught doing something like a Nazi salute in the Strasbourg plenary hall. Metsola said such behavior was unacceptable anywhere and that such a gesture was part of the darkest part of our history.

The incident came after he spoke at a debate on the rule of law yesterday following a ruling by the European Court of Justice that allows the Commission to cut funds from violating member states.

Djambazki said it had nothing to do with the rule of law, but rather hatred of nations, and accused the EU of trying to intimidate Poland and Hungary.

“Long live Orban, FIDES, Kaczyński, Bulgaria and all nation-states,” he said.

Djambazki himself denies the allegations and accuses his colleagues of “liberal slander.” He states that his gesture was simply a sign of goodbye.

Le nazisme au parlement européen.. signé Angel Djambazki qui ne s’est pas gêné.



Voilà le résultat de la normalisation de l’extrême-droite, de décennies passer à la rendre subversive ou anti-système alors que ce n’est que du fascisme.pic.twitter.com/hZHS6gsRNr — Amine Snoussi (@amin_snoussi) February 16, 2022

/BNR

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook