COVID-19 in Bulgaria: More than 5,000 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

More than 5,000 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the last 24 hours in Bulgaria. More than 90 people have died, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

The new cases are 5023 against 6589 in the previous day. They were identified by 25,067 tests (just under 20.04 percent were positive). Nearly three-quarters of those newly infected have not been vaccinated (they have not completed a vaccination course).

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in our country is already 1,054,566. They were detected by 8,950,602 tests (over 11.78 percent are positive).

In the last 24 hours, 93 people have lost the battle with the coronavirus - two less than in the previous day. More than 89 percent of them have not been vaccinated.

The total number of deaths after coronavirus infection in Bulgaria is 34,779.

The active cases in our country are 257,265. Of these, 5,639 people were hospitalized, including 594 in intensive care units.

The number of new patients in hospitals during the last 24 hours is 639. Nearly 84 percent of them have not been vaccinated.

5078 people with a positive coronavirus test were reported cured in the last 24 hours. The total number of healed is 762,522.

5,407 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were given in the last 24 hours. Their total number since the beginning of vaccination in our country is 4,260,171. 2,032,358 people have completed a vaccination course. 663,265 people received a booster dose.



/BTA

