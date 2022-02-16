Bulgarian Mathematician: In March once again there will be a Peak in COVID Infections

“If the measures continue to be loosened, pupils and students will start attending schools, in early March there will be a peak in morbidity again,” said mathematician Prof. Ognyan Kunchev on Nova TV.

According to him, mortality is jumping because people have decided they can have more contact and many people have become infected. “The death rate from Omicron is very low - 0.06, but when you put it in the millions, it jumps,” said the mathematician.

Prof. Kunchev is convinced that the health authorities should be vigilant and the measures should continue to be observed so that we are not unpleasantly surprised.

For him, the optimistic opinion that “we will push the virus by the end of February and everything will return to normal” has no reason. “There is material for the virus to develop further, the measures must be strengthened, not loosened,” the scientist said.

Regarding the case for the funds for the Bulgarian Academy of Science (BAS), Prof. Kunchev said that the dialogue with the government is going on and there are indications for increasing the budget. He is convinced that there are enough practical results from the work of scientists to make this happen.



/Nova

