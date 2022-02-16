Eurostat: Bulgaria with the Biggest Jump in Greenhouse Gas Emissions in the EU

Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 16, 2022, Wednesday // 08:34
Bulgaria: Eurostat: Bulgaria with the Biggest Jump in Greenhouse Gas Emissions in the EU Pixabay

Bulgaria is the country in the EU with the largest increase in greenhouse gas emissions last year compared to 2020 (+22.7%), according to the European statistical agency Eurostat.

In the third quarter of 2021, greenhouse gas emissions in EU countries amounted to 881 million tons of CO2 equivalent, which is only 10 million tons less than pre-pandemic levels in 2019. Researchers explain the increase largely by the effect of the economic recovery of the bloc after the sharp decline in business activity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The third quarter of 2021 saw an increase in greenhouse gas emissions in most EU countries compared to the same quarter of 2020, reflecting the recovery from the pandemic.

Greenhouse gas emissions in the EU economy in the third quarter of 2021 increased by an average of 6% compared to the same quarter last year. The largest increase in greenhouse gas emissions in the EU last year compared to 2020 was registered in Bulgaria (+22.7%), followed by Latvia (+16.2%) and Greece (+13.1%). %). On the other hand, there is a decline in some EU countries. The largest declines were in Slovenia (-2.6%), Luxembourg (-2.3%) and the Netherlands (-1.6%).

The largest share of greenhouse gas emissions is due to industrial production (23% of the total), electricity supply (21%) and households and agriculture (14% each).

/BGNES

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: greenhouse, emmissions, EU, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria