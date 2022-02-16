Eurostat: Bulgaria with the Biggest Jump in Greenhouse Gas Emissions in the EU

Bulgaria is the country in the EU with the largest increase in greenhouse gas emissions last year compared to 2020 (+22.7%), according to the European statistical agency Eurostat.

In the third quarter of 2021, greenhouse gas emissions in EU countries amounted to 881 million tons of CO2 equivalent, which is only 10 million tons less than pre-pandemic levels in 2019. Researchers explain the increase largely by the effect of the economic recovery of the bloc after the sharp decline in business activity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The third quarter of 2021 saw an increase in greenhouse gas emissions in most EU countries compared to the same quarter of 2020, reflecting the recovery from the pandemic.

Greenhouse gas emissions in the EU economy in the third quarter of 2021 increased by an average of 6% compared to the same quarter last year. The largest increase in greenhouse gas emissions in the EU last year compared to 2020 was registered in Bulgaria (+22.7%), followed by Latvia (+16.2%) and Greece (+13.1%). %). On the other hand, there is a decline in some EU countries. The largest declines were in Slovenia (-2.6%), Luxembourg (-2.3%) and the Netherlands (-1.6%).

The largest share of greenhouse gas emissions is due to industrial production (23% of the total), electricity supply (21%) and households and agriculture (14% each).



