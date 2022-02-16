Biden: Threat of a Russian Attack on Ukraine Remains, but a Diplomatic Solution is Achievable

US President Joe Biden said the threat of a Russian attack on Ukraine remained, but that a diplomatic solution to the crisis was still achievable.

Biden spoke in a special address to the nation, in which he commented about the situation and the actions that the United States is ready to take.

The United States is ready to take Russia's hand for a diplomatic solution to the crisis. Biden spoke of continuing diplomatic efforts with allies and partners and mentioned that America had proposed concrete ideas for greater security in Europe, such as new arms control measures and transparency - measures that would apply to both NATO and Russia.

However, America does not want the talks to take place against the background of the impending danger of a Russian invasion.

Biden said evidence was needed at the moment about Russia's claims that the military was withdrawing.

“We have not yet confirmed that Russian combat units are returning to their bases. In fact, our analyzes show that these parts remain in threatening positions. Russia currently has more than 150,000 fighters surrounding Ukraine from Belarus and along the Ukrainian border. The possibility of invasion remains.”

The US President set out other conditions for achieving results - no compromises will be made with basic principles related to the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the right of each country to decide for itself how to defend itself. This was in response to the Kremlin's demands for assurances that Ukraine would not join NATO.

Even without discussing the issue of Ukraine in NATO, Biden believes there is enough room for diplomacy.

In his speech, the American president issued a warning and made it clear that in the event of a new invasion of Ukraine, the price will be high. He said the measures were ready and could take effect immediately if needed:

“We will have long-term consequences that will undermine Russia's economic and strategic competitiveness.”

The US president spoke to several audiences, stressing that the United States has nothing against the Russians, assuring NATO allies that they can count on support and presenting the crisis on the Russian-Ukrainian border as a threat to democratic values ​​around the world.

Biden also warned Americans that rising tensions could lead to higher energy prices, saying steps were being taken to avoid them.

Biden also recalled how Americans and Russians fought side by side during World War II. He said the war was a necessity at the time, and that if Putin gave the green light to attack now, the war would be optional.

“The world will not forget that Russia has chosen to cause unnecessary death and destruction. An invasion of Ukraine will be a wound that Russia will inflict on itself.”

From the White House, Biden was uncompromising and strict, but he stressed that he did not want his words to be perceived as a provocation, but as pure and simple truth.

There was also a change in the tone of the administration in the speech. Biden said there was still room for Russian forces to invade Ukraine, but there were no recent warnings in his address that could be heard from the White House about a possible Russian invasion.



