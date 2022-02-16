Cyberattacks Shut Down Websites of Ukrainian Army, Defense Ministry and Major Banks

A series of cyberattacks yesterday thwarted the websites of the Ukrainian army, the Ministry of Defense and major banks, Ukrainian authorities said, citing the Associated Press.

However, there are no indications that relatively simple denial-of-service attacks (DoS) can be a cover for more serious and harmful cybercrime.

At least 10 Ukrainian websites were inaccessible due to the attacks, including those of the Ministries of Defense, Foreign Affairs and Culture, as well as Ukraine's two largest state-owned banks.

“There is no threat to depositors' funds in the affected banks”, said in a statement the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security at the Ukrainian Ministry of Information. The attack also did not affect communications from Ukraine's armed forces, said Viktor Zhora, a senior official in Ukraine's cyber defense.

He added that it was too early to say who was behind the attack.

Ukraine has been the victim of several cyber attacks by Russia since 2014, the AP noted.

