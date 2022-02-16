Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy with Max. Temperatures between 11°-16°C

Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy with Max. Temperatures between 11°-16°C Pexels

It will be cloudy today. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology Victoria Kleshtanova.

Atmospheric pressure will decrease and will be lower than the average for the month. By noon in the plain part of Southern Bulgaria, it will be foggy again. In some places in Western Bulgaria, it will rain, in the mountains - snow. The wind will be light, in the eastern regions to moderate southwest wind. Maximum temperatures will be between 11° and 16° Celsius, in Sofia to 12°C, lower, 7°-10°C will remain in areas with more permanent fog.

Above the Black Sea coast, the clouds will be significant, but there will be no precipitation. A light to moderate south-southwest wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be 9°-13°C. The temperature of the sea water: 6°-7°C. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

Above the mountains, it will be mostly cloudy, but only in some places, mainly in the massifs in Western Bulgaria, it will snow, below about 1500 meters - rain. A moderate, temporarily strong wind from the west-southwest will blow. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be around 7°C, at 2000 meters - around 0°C.

