COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 6589 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new cases of coronavirus in our country are 6589, and the death toll for the last 24 hours is 95, according to the data in the Unified Information Portal.

The tests performed for the past 24 hours are 28,986 (22.7 percent positive).

The active cases of infection to date are 257,413, hospitalized - 5,721, including 601 in the intensive care units. Vaccinated are 2,030,626, and people with a booster dose - 659,963.

In the last 24 hours, 5,848 people were cured, 5,537 doses of vaccine were given and 622 people were hospitalized, of which 84.89 percent were unvaccinated.



/BTA

