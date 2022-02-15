Bulgaria: Annual inflation in January was 9.1%

According to preliminary NSI data, the consumer price index for Bulgaria in January 2022 compared to December 2021 was 101.5%, i.e. monthly inflation is 1.5%. The annual inflation for January 2022 compared to January 2021 was 9.1%.

The average annual inflation for the period February 2021 - January 2022 compared to the period February 2020 - January 2021 was 4.1%.

In January 2022, compared to the previous month, the prices of goods and services in consumer groups changed as follows:

• food and non-alcoholic beverages - an increase of 2.4%;

• alcoholic beverages and tobacco products - an increase of 0.2%;

• clothing and footwear - a decrease of 1.8%;

• housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels - an increase of 1.4%;

• home furnishings, household appliances and accessories and routine maintenance of the home - an increase of 1.2%;

• healthcare - increase by 0.4%;

• transport - an increase of 0.6%;

• announcements - prices remain at the level of last month;

• entertainment and culture - an increase of 3.8%;

• education - an increase of 0.2%;

• restaurants and hotels - an increase of 2.3%;

• miscellaneous goods and services - an increase of 1.7%.

In January 2022 the prices of the following food products increased: rice - by 1.3%, flour - by 4.2%, white bread - by 2.9%, type and rye bread - by 3.0%, pasta - by 5.3%, meat from cattle - by 1.4%, poultry meat - by 1.2%, minced meat (minced meat) - by 2.3%, fish - by 2.6%, whole and low-fat milk - by 0.7 and 1.3%, respectively, yogurt - by 1.4%, cheese - by 1.6%, yellow cheese and cottage cheese - by 4.3%, eggs - by 0.8%, milk oils - by 5.8%, oil - by 4.4%, apples - by 3.7%, citrus and southern fruits - by 1.0%, tomatoes - by 13.4%, cucumbers - by 16.4%, cabbage - by 8.9%, peppers - by 22.2%, green onions and leeks - by 3.1%, mushrooms - by 3.5%, ripe beans - by 1.8%, lentils - by 4.9%, sugar - by 2.5%, chocolate and chocolate products - by 1.0%, salt - by 2.1%, coffee - by 2.3%, tea - by 3.0%, mineral water - by 2.6%, carbonated drinks - by 2.0 %, brandy - by 1.3%, wine - by 0.4%, beer - by 0.6%, and others.

In January 2022 the prices of the following food products decreased: Dobrudja bread - by 0.1%, pork - by 0.8%, perishable and perishable sausages - by 0.9 and 0.8%, respectively, margarine - by 0.4%, dried fruits and nuts - by 0.5%, ripe onions - by 1.3%, root vegetables (carrots and beets) - by 0.3%, olives - by 1.6%, potatoes - by 1.1%, vinegar - by 0.2%, fruit juices - by 0.1 %, and other.

During the month in the groups of non-food goods and services there was an increase in prices for: materials for repair and maintenance of housing - by 2.7%, central gas supply - by 24.0%, gaseous fuels for domestic use - by 1.0%, coal - by 3.1 %, firewood - by 2.6%, refrigerators - by 2.9%, washing machines and dishwashers - by 1.6%, dishwashing detergents - by 4.9%, other cleaning and disinfecting agents (liquid household cleaners) - by 2.3 %, new cars - 0.4%, diesel fuel - by 0.8%, motor gasoline A95H - by 0.6%, motor gasoline A100H - by 0.4%, methane for LTS - by 20.3%, maintenance and repair of LTS - by 2.8%, courses for drivers of LTS - by 1.7%, floristry - by 1.2%, newspapers - by 1.2%, catering services - by 2.1%, barber and hairdressing services - by 3.3%, personal hygiene products - by 0.9%, cosmetics - by 3.1%, and others.

In January 2022 in the groups of non-food goods and services there was a decrease in prices for: clothing and footwear - by 2.0 and 1.6%, pellets - by 1.7%, vacuum cleaners - by 0.8%, accessories for LTS - by 0.1%, LPG for LTS - by 1.3%, TVs - by 0.5%, laptops - by 1.0%, and others.

In January 2022 an increase was registered in the prices of: medicinal products - by 0.3%, medical and dental services - by 0.9 and 1.2%, respectively.

Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP)

According to preliminary NSI data, the harmonized index of consumer prices for January 2022 compared to December 2021 is 101.2%, i.e. monthly inflation is 1.2%. The annual inflation for January 2022 compared to January 2021 was 7.7%

The average annual inflation for the period February 2021 - January 2022 compared to the period February 2020 - January 2021 was 3.5%.

According to the HICP, in January 2022, compared to the previous month, prices of goods and services in consumer groups changed as follows:

• food and non-alcoholic beverages - an increase of 2.2%;

• alcoholic beverages and tobacco products - an increase of 0.3%;

• clothing and footwear - a decrease of 1.7%;

• housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels - an increase of 1.9%;

• home furnishings, household appliances and accessories and routine maintenance of the home - an increase of 1.1%;

• healthcare - increase by 0.4%;

• transport - an increase of 0.2%;

• announcements - prices remain at the level of last month;

• entertainment and culture - an increase of 1.9%;

• education - an increase of 0.3%;

• restaurants and hotels - an increase of 2.3%;

• various goods and services - an increase of 1.2%.

Small Basket Price Index (SBPI)

According to preliminary NSI data, the price index for the small basket for January

2022 compared to December 2021 is 101.7% (Table 3 of the Annex).

In January 2022, the prices of goods and services from the small basket for the lowest 20% of households changed compared to the previous month, as follows:

• food products - an increase of 2.9%;

• non-food products - an increase of 0.8%;

• services - an increase of 0.1%.



