More Countries in the Red Zone for Entering Bulgaria (Full List)

As of Thursday, February 17, the list of countries by color zones is updated, according to which the order of entry into Bulgaria is determined.

The red zone will include France, Belgium, Portugal, Switzerland, Cyprus, the Maldives, Armenia, Belarus, Russia, Japan and others.

Also from 17 February, the dark red zone will include the Netherlands, Slovakia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, the Cayman Islands, Bahrain, Georgia and New Caledonia.

Green zone: None

Orange zone: All countries outside the green, red and dark red zone

Red zone: Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Albania, Anguilla, Andorra, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Armenia, Aruba, Barbados, Belarus, Belgium, Belize, Bermuda, Bonaire, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, British Virgin Islands, Brunei, Great Britain, Germany, Gibraltar, Grenada, Greenland, Greece, Dominica, Iran, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Jordan, Cyprus, Kiribati, Kosovo, Costa Rica, Kuwait, Curacao, Libya, Lebanon, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Maldives, Moldova, Monaco, Mongolia, Norway, Oman, Isle of Man, Palestine, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Republic of North Macedonia, Romania, Russia, Saba, San Marino, Saint Lucia, St. Pierre and Miquelon, Seychelles Islands, Singapore, Sint Eustatius, Suriname, United States of America, Serbia, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Turkey, Ukraine, Hungary, Uruguay, Finland, France, French Polynesia, Croatia, Montenegro, Czech Republic, Chile, Switzerland, Sweden, Japan

Dark red zone: Afghanistan, Bahrain, Georgia, Denmark, Estonia, Israel, Iceland, The Cayman Islands, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Latvia, Lithuania, The Netherlands, New Caledonia, Palau, Slovakia, Slovenia, Tanzania, Faroe Islands.



/Ministry of Health Press Release

