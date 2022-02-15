Americans are Advised to leave Belarus and Moldova

World | February 15, 2022, Tuesday // 09:07
Bulgaria: Americans are Advised to leave Belarus and Moldova Pixabay

US citizens must leave Belarus immediately because of the accumulation of Russian troops along the border between Belarus and Ukraine, Reuters reported, citing the State Department.

On Twitter, the US State Department also warned Americans not to travel to Moldova. The reasons given are the situation with COVID-19, but also “the unusual and alarming Russian military action around Ukraine and the unresolved conflict between the separatist region of Transnistria.” The Americans in the breakaway region are advised to leave immediately.

Amid tensions over Ukraine, the United States said yesterday it was closing its embassy in Kyiv and relocating a small number of its staff to the western city of Lviv, near the Polish border, where it will provide limited consular services to US citizens and communicate with the Ukrainian government.

/BTA

Tags: Ukraine, US, Russia, citizens, Belarus, moldova
