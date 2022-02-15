Biden and Johnson: There is still Hope for a Diplomatic Solution in Ukraine

The leaders of the United States and Britain have said there is still hope for a diplomatic solution to the crisis with Ukraine. However, Joe Biden and Boris Johnson warned that the situation remained unpredictable.

In a 40-minute telephone conversation, the two discussed the crisis and claimed that Russian military action is inevitable. Prime Minister Johnson has said his country is ready to do anything to help. And President Biden said Washington could not act without London.



