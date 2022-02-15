Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny with Max. Temperatures between 9-14°C

Today it will be cloudy and foggy till noon. Then sunny weather will prevail all over the country. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the on-duty weather forecaster from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology Boryana Markova.

Atmospheric pressure will drop slightly and will be close to the average for the month. Today before noon the clouds over Western Bulgaria will be more significant, but only in isolated places, it will rain lightly. By noon the clouds will decrease and sunny weather will prevail over the whole country. A weak mostly southwest wind will blow and with it the temperatures will start to rise, the maximum will be between 9° and 14° Celsius, in Sofia 11°-12°C.

It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea coast. A light to moderate south-southwest wind will blow. Maximum air temperatures will be 8°-12°C. The temperature of the sea water: 6°-7°C. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

Above the mountains before noon will be more significant clouds over the massifs in Western Bulgaria, but only in isolated places will fall light snow. Around and in the afternoon the clouds will decrease and sunny weather will prevail everywhere. It will blow to moderate wind from west-northwest. Temperatures will rise and the maximum at 1200 meters will be about 5°C, at 2000 meters - about minus 2°C.



/Focus

