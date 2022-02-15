COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 6130 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

February 15, 2022, Tuesday
The new cases in Bulgaria of those infected with coronavirus for the last 24 hours are 6130. They were found in 35,342 tests, which means that the percentage of positive is 17.34, according to data from the Unified Information Portal. Of the new cases, 77.32 percent are unvaccinated.

187 people have died in the last 24 hours, 84.49 percent of them have not been vaccinated.

The newcomers to hospitals are 939, nearly 86 percent of them have not completed the vaccination cycle. The number of coronavirus patients in the intensive care units remains nearly unchanged - 605, compared to 616 the previous day.

7426 people were cured for the last 24 hours, and 3813 vaccines were given.

