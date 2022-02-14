Bulgarian President: We all Hope that a War in Ukraine will be Avoided

“We all hope that a full-scale war in Ukraine will be avoided,” Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said in Sungurlare. “Every day there are negotiations at the highest political level. Whoever thinks that the crisis will be resolved by military means is wrong. The only way to find a sustainable solution is through negotiations and diplomacy,” the head of state said.

According to him, the biggest risk to Bulgaria's security is to neglect the problems of our armed forces. Regarding tomorrow's meeting of the National Security Advisory Council (NSAC), the president said that the highest state level must constantly pay attention to the combat capability of the Bulgarian armed forces and these will be the issues to be discussed tomorrow.

Asked whether Bulgaria should accept the positioning of additional US forces if it receives a proposal from the United States, Rumen Radev said: “As you know, Bulgaria is part of the de-escalation effort, part of the effort to strengthen the Alliance's eastern flank. A joint mission for control and protection of the airspace on the territory of Bulgaria has already begun together with our allies from the Alliance”. According to him, Bulgaria is open to all allies for the participation of their contingents, which will contribute to filling the deficit of capabilities in our ground forces.



