COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Loosening of Measures in Sofia from Today
Anti-epidemic measures in Sofia are loosening. This was decided by the Regional Crisis Staff.
As of today, all students return to class with testing once a week. This decision was made on the basis of the reduced number of infected teachers and students, which is noted after the holidays.
Bulgaria: Loosening of Anti-COVID Measures in Sofia
As of February 14, the planned admission to hospitals is resumed, as well as the implementation of planned operations.
At a meeting of the Headquarters on Wednesday, February 16, it will be considered whether the easing of the measures has not led to a worsening of the epidemic situation and if so, it will be decided whether the measures will not be tightened again.
COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1539 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
/BGNES
