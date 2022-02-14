COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Loosening of Measures in Sofia from Today

Society » HEALTH | February 14, 2022, Monday // 11:43
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Loosening of Measures in Sofia from Today Pixabay

Anti-epidemic measures in Sofia are loosening. This was decided by the Regional Crisis Staff.

As of today, all students return to class with testing once a week. This decision was made on the basis of the reduced number of infected teachers and students, which is noted after the holidays.

As of February 14, the planned admission to hospitals is resumed, as well as the implementation of planned operations.

At a meeting of the Headquarters on Wednesday, February 16, it will be considered whether the easing of the measures has not led to a worsening of the epidemic situation and if so, it will be decided whether the measures will not be tightened again.

Tags: covid, measures, restrictions, sofia
