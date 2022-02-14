Ukraine Requested a Meeting with Russia in the next 48 hours
Ukraine requested a meeting with Russia in the next 48 hours. The country's foreign minister said Moscow had so far ignored insistence on explaining the build-up of troops along the border. The meeting should clarify Russia's intentions and discuss de-escalation options.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said there was no evidence that Russia was preparing an invasion. Last night he talked for almost an hour with his American colleague Joe Biden. The White House has backed Kyiv, and the two leaders have agreed that it is better to seek a diplomatic solution.
/Nova
