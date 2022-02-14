Bulgarian Authorities are Ready to Evacuate Bulgarian Citizens from Ukraine

The Bulgarian authorities are ready to evacuate our compatriots from Ukraine. Crisis headquarters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is monitoring the situation in and around the country.

According to the instructions of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodora Genchovska, a crisis headquarters has been formed, which is monitoring the situation in Ukraine for the second day, and if there is an escalation of tensions, it is ready to implement an evacuation protocol. This was announced for BNR by the director of the Press Center directorate of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mitko Dimitrov:

“At the moment, there are no requests for evacuation of our compatriots who are on the territory of Ukraine. Nearly 40 people have registered through the Internet platform of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to indicate exactly in which regions of Ukraine they are and leave. Once again, the Foreign Ministry urges Bulgarian citizens not to travel to Ukraine, and those who are on its territory to leave the country with available vehicles.”

Bulgarian MFA: We Urge Bulgarian Citizens to Leave Ukraine

The airspace over Ukraine is not closed, Dimitrov said:

“Our diplomats are in constant contact with the heads of state in Ukraine and if such information is received, we will be informed.”



/BNR

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook