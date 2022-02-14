Late Touchdown brings the Los Angeles Rams Victory in LVI Super Bowl

The Los Angeles Rams team won the LVI Super Bowl with a 23:20 victory (7: 3, 6: 7, 3:10, 7: 0) over the Cincinnati Bengals.

At their own SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, the Rams came to victory in the most important match in American football with a touchdown of wide receiver Cooper Kupp 1:25 minutes before the end and a brilliant game on their defensive line, in which Aaron Donald was above everyone else.

Winners' quarterback Matthew Stafford finished with 283 yards in 26 successful attempts of 40, 3 touchdowns and 2 assists. Meanwhile, his colleague in the ranks of Cincinnati Joe Burrow finished with 263 yards in 22 successful passes from 33 attempts, 1 touchdown and no interception.

The first points at the packed 70,000 SoFi Stadium, worth $ 5.5 billion, were for the Los Angeles Rams, who took a 7-0 lead after a 17-yard pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford to the wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

The Cincinnati Bengals reduced the lead to 3:7 after an accurate field goal by kicker Evan McPherson, but just after the start of the second quarter, the Rams made their second touchdown in a game in which Stafford found wide receiver, Cooper Kupp, with an 11-yard pass. At the extra point, the Rams tried something unusual, but it did not work and that left them with a lead of 10 points at 13:3.

It was also the biggest advance for the hosts in the match, as Cincinnati responded with two consecutive touchdowns. The first came before the end of the first half when a trick performance allowed running back Joe Mixon to pass to Tee Higgins, who was left completely uncovered in the zone. The California team's problems increased further after Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a knee injury in a non-contact situation and fell to the ground, never being able to return to play.

At the break, the Los Angeles Rams still led with 13:10, and the traditional halftime music show did not disappoint with its star cast, including hip-hop music legends Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and 50 Cent.

And while the SoFi audience was still enthralled by the musical, Cincinnati made another touchdown. Already in the first offensive bundle for the second half, Joe Burrow was found with a 75-yard pass Tee Higgins, who overcame the care of cornerback Jalen Ramsey and calmly fled to the end of the field. Repeats showed that Ramsey's helmet had been caught by Higgins, but that detail slipped away from the judging panel and they recognized the touchdown as regular.

In the next play, Matthew Stafford allowed his pass to be interrupted, but fortunately, his teammates in the defense of Rams limited the damage only to a field goal for another 3 points, which gave the lead to the Bengal Tigers from 20:13 five minutes after the start in the second half.

In the following minutes, the defenses of both teams prevailed, and especially impressive was the performance of Rams' defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who only in the third quarter of the match recorded five shots against Cincinnati quarterback Joe Barrow.

Matt Gay's field goal shortened the Rams' lead to four points, and the first goal of play for one of the two teams in the last quarter came 1:25 minutes before the end when Stafford found Cooper Kupp with an air pass from the first yard.

The hosts' touchdown allowed Cincinnati and Burrow to look for at least a tie in the final seconds. However, the key plays came again from the defense of the Rams, and in particular from Aaron Donald.

For Rams, this is the second title in club history after that in Super Bowl XXXIV. The Bengals lost the Super Bowl for the third time and were left without the Vince Lombardi trophy in their shop window.

Cooper Kupp was chosen as the "Most Valuable Player" in the match, ending the match with 8 catches for 92 yards and 2 touchdowns and another 7 rushing yards.

The 36-year-old Rams coach Sean McVeigh became the youngest head coach in the history of the National Football League (NFL) to become a champion.



/BTA

