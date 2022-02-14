Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy with Snowfall

Today before noon over most areas it will be mostly cloudy, in some places in Western Bulgaria with light snowfall. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology Georgi Tsekov.

Atmospheric pressure will decrease but will remain higher than the average for the month. In the morning, in some places, mainly in the lowlands and valleys, visibility will be reduced. In the afternoon the clouds will break and decrease, in Eastern Bulgaria until mostly sunny weather. A light breeze will blow from the east-northeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 6° and 11° Celsius, in Sofia – around 6°C

Above the Black Sea coast, the clouds will be significant, in the afternoon it will break and decrease to mostly sunny. A light to moderate southeast wind will blow. Maximum air temperatures will be 6-8°C. The temperature of the sea water: 6-7°C. The sea wave will be about 2 points.

Above the mountains, the clouds will be more often significant. In some places in the massifs of Western Bulgaria will be light snow. A moderate wind from the west-west will blow. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be around 0°C, at 2000 meters - around minus 5°C.



/Focus

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook