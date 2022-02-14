COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1539 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

One thousand five hundred and thirty-nine (1539) new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, and the death toll with a diagnosis of Covid-19 is 45. This is shown by data from the Unified Information Portal.

For the previous 24 hours, these indicators were 3625 and 45, respectively.

COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 3,625 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

To establish the new cases from yesterday, 10,061 tests were performed (15.29 percent positive). For comparison, yesterday the tests were 18,796 in number (19.28 percent positive).

Of the new cases for the last 24 hours, the share of those not vaccinated is 78.04 percent, and 93.33 percent of those who died with a diagnosis of Covid-19 were not vaccinated. 203 people were newly admitted to hospitals (90.64 percent unvaccinated).

At zero o'clock on February 14, the number of hospitalized with a diagnosis of Covid-19 amounted to 6236, of which 616 are in intensive care.

During the past 24 hours, 3,148 people have recovered from the disease.



/BTA

