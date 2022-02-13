Bulgarian Mathematician: Second peak of the COVID Wave Awaits us

A second peak of the COVID wave awaits us. This is what the mathematician Lachezar Tomov said on Nova TV. According to him, the percentage of vaccinated in our country is still extremely low.

“If these levels are maintained, the entire population of Bulgaria will be affected by the virus and its new variant. There are now people who have not encountered the coronavirus, especially in remote areas. So far, the new wave has officially affected 3,000 people, with unofficial figures showing twice as many. It is possible to reach 10 thousand. The children have returned to school, and it has already been proven that they are spreading the virus to adults. We will have a jump of the newly infected again, then a drop and a jump again”, he explained.

COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 3,625 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The mathematician added that so far Bulgaria has failed to reverse the negative trends of COVID waves by achieving collective immunity, but only through measures.

“People with a booster dose are 23 times less likely to be hospitalized. For those with two doses of the vaccine, it is five times lower. However, with age, the risk increases”, added Tomov.

Lachezar Tomov also drew attention to the consequences after suffering from COVID.

“20-25% of infected people do not fully recover after the first 12 months. These are cardiac and venous changes, as well as neurological damage. This also applies to children, but in a smaller percentage,” he explained.

According to mathematics, babies and pregnant women are at serious risk.



/Nova

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook