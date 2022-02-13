More than 10 countries have advised their citizens to leave Ukraine amid warnings of a possible Russian invasion.

Foreign embassies in Kyiv are working, but some countries are withdrawing some of their staff from diplomatic missions. The flags of the British Embassy are not visible, and various cars are leaving the building.

The areas around the embassies of the United States, Finland, Israel and South Korea, which also called on their citizens to withdraw from Ukraine, also seem deserted.

Bulgarian MFA: We Urge Bulgarian Citizens to Leave Ukraine

Meanwhile, the White House and the Kremlin have issued official statements following talks between Biden and Putin on the Ukrainian crisis.

The president of the United States has said that in the event of a Russian invasion, Washington and its allies will respond quickly, with the price for Russia high. Biden also said that America is ready for diplomacy, but also for other scenarios.

According to the Kremlin, the United States is fueling hysteria over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, while at the same time arming Kyiv. Aide to the Russian President, Yuri Ushakov, has said that the leaders of the United States and Russia will continue their contacts.



/BNT

